The search for a missing man who fell overboard from a fishing vessel was scaled back Friday night and handed over to the RCMP as a missing person’s case.

Reid Steward Patterson, 58, of Seaforth was sword-fishing on a boat with two other people when he went missing at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night,” the RCMP said in a news release. “This happened approximately 48 kilometres southeast of Three Fathom Harbour.”

Patterson was part of the crew on the Miss Grace.

“Our thoughts are with Patterson's family and friends during this difficult time,” RMCP spokesman Cpl. Andrew Joyce said in a statement.

Searchers got a late start Friday because fog kept aircraft grounded. Once the fog lifted, two Canadian military aircraft took to the skies. They were joined by a Transport Canada plane, and a charter aircraft. The Coast Guard was also part of the search team while fishing vessels and other craft also assisted.