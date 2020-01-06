HALIFAX -- The RCMP is searching for a missing man whose vehicle was found submerged in the Chaleur Bay in Dalhousie, N.B.

Police responded to the boat launch of the Inch Arran Park Campground at 10:20 a.m. Saturday after someone noticed a pickup truck in the water.

However, Rolland Roy -- the owner and presumed driver of the vehicle -- was nowhere to be found.

The RCMP’s underwater recovery team searched the water in the area, but efforts to locate Roy have been unsuccessful.

Police say a helicopter is expected to conduct an aerial search of the water and shoreline.

Police have determined that Roy was last seen in Campbellton, N.B., around 5:45 p.m. Friday. They believe he arrived in the Dalhousie area sometime before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 63-year-old man is from Gloucester Junction, N.B. He is six feet tall and 185 pounds. He has short, grey hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Roy’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him early Saturday morning, is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP.