More than one hundred hockey players and Humboldt Broncos alumni gathered at the Dominion arena on Saturday for the second annual Hockey for Humboldt Ball Hockey Tournament. Everyone attending the tournament had the same goal in mind.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Humboldt team, and it’s just a good way to support them,” said hockey player Garret MacIntosh.

“They were taken way too early. It was a stupid accident that should have never happened,” said hockey player Anthony Peach.

The accident on April 6, 2018 claimed the lives of sixteen members of the Humboldt Broncos Junior Hockey team including players and staff. The team was on their way to a game in Nipawin, SK when the bus they were travelling in collided with an 18-wheeler.

“It’s a day that people have been, I don’t want to say waiting for, but preparing for. How is this anniversary going look,” said former Humboldt Bronco, Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien spent four seasons with the Humboldt Broncos Junior Hockey team beginning in 1987 and says he still shares a special bond with the community.

“For me, it’s a sad day,” said O’Brien. “It’s a day to remember a town that means so much to me and the people that helped me become who I am today.”

“This town has really reached out and shown their love to Humboldt,” said O’Brien. “I’m not originally from Glace Bay, but I’ve been here for 20 plus years. For this town to show their support around me and my alumni association, it’s really special.”

A banner was signed by 150 kids that participated in the tournament on Saturday with plans to send it to the Humboldt Minor Hockey Association, along with any cash donations received. Last year, the tournament raised more than $2,500.

“They use that money for scholarships for a Humboldt minor hockey player going on to continue their hockey career,” said James Edward, Glace Bay Minor Hockey president. “Whether it be a university or community college. This is just our way of showing we care at Glace Bay Minor Hockey.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore