HALIFAX -- A second dog is recovering with family after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained during the deadly weekend rampage in Nova Scotia.

Ginger, a German Shepherd said to be owned by victim Gina Goulet, was shot twice during the rampage, which left 22 people dead throughout five communities in Nova Scotia.

According to the Metro Animal Emergency Clinic in Dartmouth, Ginger was dropped off by RCMP around 6 p.m. on Sunday with two gunshot wounds.

“She was brought in by RCMP with a wound to her face … and there was one on her back as well,” said the emergency hospital manager Chris Blonde, in an interview with CTV News on Thursday.

Blonde said injuries to Ginger’s face were considered significant with dental and jaw damage, which required surgery.

In a Facebook post on Monday, David Butler, a family member of Gina Goulet, said Ginger is at home resting with family and on track for a full recovery.

“The RCMP took extra care and sent her to the Metro Animal Emergency Clinic in Dartmouth yesterday,” wrote Butler in his Facebook post. “The fine folks at the facility helped treat two gunshot wounds, one in the face, and one directly through her mid-back.”

Butler also acknowledged the amazing work and care from staff at the clinic.

“I also want to mention that the vet completed all repairs free of charge and provided the best care imaginable,” said Butler in his Facebook post.

Blonde said Ginger is now resting comfortably at home with family, staying with Amelia Butler, the daughter of Gina Goulet.

This is the second dog reported to be injured from the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The first dog was nine-year-old Miniature Pinscher, Zoey. She was dropped off at the Central Nova Animal Hospital on Sunday by RCMP.

Kim Babineau, a veterinarian at the Central Nova Animal Hospital, said Zoey is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound.