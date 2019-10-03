A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Halifax almost six years ago.

Halifax Regional Police say a woman was walking along Africville Road shortly after noon on Oct. 14, 2013 when she spotted a body in the ditch.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the body in the ditch, halfway between the church and container terminal.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Matthew Thomas Sudds of Halifax.

An autopsy confirmed Sudds had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

Sudds was last seen alive by friends in Halifax the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2013. Investigators determined he was shot and killed on Africville Road later that day.

Investigators travelled to Mission, B.C., and, with the assistance of RCMP, arrested a man in the 8700 block of Stave Lake Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 33-year-old Devlin Tyson Glasgow of Halifax is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Sudds’ death.

Glasgow will be brought back to Nova Scotia on Thursday and is expected to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

Glasgow is the second person to be charged in connection with the case.

On March 10, 2017, Ricardo Jerrel Whynder was also arrested in British Columbia and charged with first-degree murder. He was convicted of second-degree murder on June 22, 2019.

Investigators believe there are more people who have information about the case and they are asking those people to come forward.