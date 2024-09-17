ATLANTIC
Atlantic

Senior dies after crashing vehicle into power pole in Greenmount, P.E.I.

An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
Share

An 81-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Greenmount, P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Greenmount Road just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they learned a minivan had left the road and crashed into a power pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man from West Prince, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more P.E.I. news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam

An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News