Senior dies after crashing vehicle into power pole in Greenmount, P.E.I.

An 81-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Greenmount, P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Greenmount Road just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they learned a minivan had left the road and crashed into a power pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man from West Prince, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

