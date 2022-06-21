Senior reported missing from Charlottetown hotel found safe

Senior reported missing from Charlottetown hotel found safe

Charlottetown Police Services

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island