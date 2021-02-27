HALIFAX -- There was a serious crash on Highway 101 Friday near Wolfville, N.S.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted shortly after that that there had been a multiple-vehicle accident.

The highway was closed between Exits 10 and 11, but has since re-opened.

Police could not provide further details tonight on any possible injuries or what may have led to the crash.