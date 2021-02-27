Advertisement
Serious crash closes Highway 101 near Wolfville, N.S.
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:00AM AST
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted shortly after that that there had been a multiple-vehicle accident.
HALIFAX -- There was a serious crash on Highway 101 Friday near Wolfville, N.S.
The highway was closed between Exits 10 and 11, but has since re-opened.
Police could not provide further details tonight on any possible injuries or what may have led to the crash.