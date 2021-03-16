HALIFAX -- At least seven people, including three children, are temporarily without a home after a fire caused significant damage to a two-storey duplex in Dieppe, New Brunswick on Monday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on the corner of Gauvin and Blanchard Streets was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters battled the bitter cold and knocked down the blaze quickly.

The Dieppe Fire Department says no one was injured.

The Canadian Red Cross says emergency lodging and meals are being set up for three adults and three children from one unit, while they wait for a damage assessment and further help through their insurance.

Residents of the other unit made their own arrangements and didn’t require Red Cross support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.