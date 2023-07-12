Seven rescued from N.S. fishing boat taking on water near St. John’s

A Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Lt.-Cmdr. says seven people aboard a 62-foot fishing boat southeast of St. John’s were rescued after the vessel began to take on water.

Members of the search and rescue crew operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard, as well as civilian vessels, responded to the incident around noon Tuesday, and all seven people aboard were retrieved without injury. The fishing vessel and its crew are from Sambro, N.S.

Two aircraft and two coast guard vessels responded to the scene, which was about 250 nautical miles southeast of St. John’s, N.L.

JRCC Lt.-Cmdr.Len Hickey told CTV News Wednesday that those aboard are being transported by the CCGS Cape Roger to St. John’s.

At the time of the call, crew members were facing low visibility with fog and rain, as well as two metre seas and a wind of 10 knots out of the southeast.

Hickey could not confirm if the vessel sank, or what caused the boat to take on water.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Amanda Debison.