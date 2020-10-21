HALIFAX -- A number of people have been charged and fined after police responded to complaints of partying, noise and violations of the Liquor Control and Health Protection acts over the homecoming weekend in Wolfville, N.S. -- home of Acadia University.

Police say they responded to a large gathering on Prospect St., in Wolfville on Thursday.

Five adults were charged under Section 23(b) of the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with direction, order or requirement. The five adults were each fined $697.50.

One person is also facing a $352.50 fine for "occupier allowing or permitting activity prohibited by subsection 4(4) in dwelling unit" related to the town's excessive noise bylaw.

On Friday and Saturday, RCMP issued 14 summary offence tickets under the Provincial Liquor Control Act for illegal possession of liquor under Section 78(2).

Three adults also received fines under the Provincial Health Act; two were fined $582.50 under section 23(a) of the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with the Act and one person was fined $1,000 under Section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with Part I of Act.