HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a university student in Wolfville, N.S., has been fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate, as required under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

RCMP says they received a complaint on Thursday that a student from outside the Atlantic Provinces was not self-isolating.

Police investigated and determined the student had violated the Health Protection Act. The student was issued a summary offence ticket on Thursday.

Police did not specify which university the student attends. When CTV News asked the RCMP if the student attends Acadia University, and whether they live on campus or off campus, the RCMP refused to provide any further details, citing "privacy reasons."

A spokesperson from Acadia University also was unable to confirm if the fine was issued to an Acadia student, but did say the following in a statement.

"We are encouraged to see charges laid and to know that our community is helping by providing tips. Each instance of enforcement offers a reminder to our campus community that anyone who breaches the public health or university health and safety protocols is subject to charges by the RCMP. For Acadia students, they can also face a campus disciplinary process under our Code of Conduct," wrote Sheri Turner, manager of communications at Acadia University.

This is not the first instance of a university student being fined for failing to self-isolate. While RCMP wouldn't confirm how many students have been fined, there have been at least six reported since the end of August.

Last weekend, one student in Wolfville, and three students in Antigonish, N.S. were fined for failing to self-isolate.

In August, there was a case of COVID-19 identified at the Université Sainte-Anne and another case at St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish.

On Friday, it was announced the student from Université Sainte-Anne who tested positive for COVID-19 has been expelled for failing to self-isolate upon arriving in Nova Scotia.

In a news release, the university says its disciplinary committee found the student failed to respect public health orders and also violated the university's COVID-19 code of conduct.

"The fact that he did not follow self-isolation rules and that he was not truthful with us regarding that, those were the two main issues," said president and vice-chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne, Allister Surette.

Université Sainte-Anne says its expelled student has finished his self-isolation, and is now COVID-19 free.

"We're not going to charge him for tuition, we're not going to charge him for the time he was in residence," said Surette. "We're going to be compassionate to the individual as well. We expelled him this year, but he can reapply next year like any other student."

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Provinces is required to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure is in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada, which has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases, compared to provinces outside the Atlantic region.

The self-isolation rule also applies to post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic ‘bubble.’