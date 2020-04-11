HALIFAX -- Several Halifax residents may have been exposed to COVID-19 at various locations.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority advised of the potential exposures at several locations throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality from April 2-6.

Where?

Locations where the potential exposures occurred include:

Atlantic Superstore, 9 Braemar Dr, Dartmouth on April 2-6, 8

Scotia Tire, 975 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth on April 6

Additionally, Halifax Transit bus routes were also listed and include:

Route #60 at 6:10 am -7:10 a.m. leaving Eastern Passage on April 2-6

Route #10 at 6:40 am -7:40 a.m. Dalhousie on April 2-6

Route #62 at 4:50 pm - 5:50 p.m. Wildwood on April 2-6

Route #60 at 5:15 pm - 6:15 p.m. heading towards Eastern Passage on April 2-6

Route #60 at 8:15 am - 9:15 a.m. leaving Eastern Passage on April 8

Potential symptoms to come

Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19. While most people have been contacted, public health notes there could be contacts it is not aware of.

Public Health says anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates and locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 22, 2020 – adding people should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

What to watch for

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Residents experiencing two or more COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call 811 for assessment and self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. NSHA also advises those seeking help to not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.