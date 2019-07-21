Featured
Several tires slashed at two car dealers in Lower Sackville, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 11:31AM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 21, 2019 6:37PM ADT
Halifax RCMP is investigating after receiving reports of numerous tires being slashed at two auto dealerships on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Police believe the incident happened overnight on July 19 or in the early morning hours of July 20.
In total, nine vehicles had their tires slashed at the two locations that are close to each other.
The investigation is ongoing.