‘She would absolutely love it’: Tree for Boston has matriarchal roots for Cape Breton family

This year, Nova Scotia’s Tree for Boston is coming from Cape Breton’s Christmas Island. That’s a storyline that writes itself.

But this year’s selection is more than just an honour for musician Carmen Townsend and her late mother.

“We grew up as feral children on Christmas Island,” Townsend tells CTV Atlantic. “Running through the woods and hanging out on the shore.”

Much of that growing up was done in the shadow of a tree on the family property.

“My mom, she passed away several years ago,” Townsend said. “She always pointed this tree out, always, saying it would make the best Christmas tree.”

All these years later, the people who chose this year’s Tree for Boston agree.

It’s a nearly 46-foot white spruce, donated by Carmen, her father Roddy Townsend, and her siblings, Angela and Andrew.

The fact that their mom’s tree was selected feels like confirmation of her taste in conifers and a Christmas wish come true.

“We didn’t think it was going to happen [for] a few more years, because the tree has to be 45 feet,” she said. “We weren’t expecting it to happen so soon. I feel like she has a big part in this, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the official tree-cutting ceremony isn’t too far away. It’s scheduled to take place on Nov. 16.

“Oh my goodness, she would absolutely love it,” Townsend said of her mother. “And she would definitely be heading to Boston with us for the party.”

Townsend will perform a song she wrote about the Tree for Boston at next week’s ceremony.

For 16 years, Townsend says she avoided Christmas, but promised herself she would eventually go all out for the holidays.

And when the family tree gets lit up in Beantown, their mom will be in their hearts.

“A hilarious, wonderful woman – loved Christmas so much,” Townsend recalled. “She was a teacher’s assistant for a number of years, and just a really lovely lady.”

Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston every year to thank the city for helping out following the Halifax Explosion in 1917. Soon after the blast, which killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless, officials in Boston sent medical aid, relief supplies, and personnel to Halifax.

The first “Tree for Boston” was cut in Lunenburg County in 1971.

After the tree-cutting ceremony next week, the white spruce will head to Halifax for a special sendoff. The tree is set to leave Halifax on Nov. 21 and is expected to reach its final destination for a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.