'She would be very humbled': Nora Bernard’s daughter reacts to Cornwallis Street renaming

A Halifax Street once named for a colonial governor who put a bounty on indigenous scalps will be renamed after a Mi’Kmaw matriarch who dedicated her life to residential school survivors.

“She lent them her ear to listen to them, to cry with. She was truly an amazing hero,” said Natalie MacLeod, daughter of Nora Bernard.

After several years and thousands of submissions, Halifax council approved the renaming, from Cornwallis Street to Nora Bernard Street as of October 2023.

“She would be shocked,” said MacLeod. “She would be very humbled.”

A woman with a fiery spirit, Bernard survived abuse at the Shubenacadie Residential School.

She launched a class action lawsuit against the federal government, the largest of its kind in Canada, and won in 2006.

Tragically killed by her grandson in 2007 – Bernard’s Legacy has touched many.

“She’s not only an icon here within Nova Scotia and within our Mi’Kmaq communities, she is one all across Canada,” said Cheryl Copage Gehue, Halifax’s Indigenous engagement advisor.

She credits Bernard with paving the way for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“It’s showing our young children that we are important. We matter, and our history’s important,” said Copage Gehue.

Halifax Indigenous Engagement Coordinator Cheryl Copage Gehue. (Heidi Petracek/CTV)

City staff will inform residents and businesses on the street how to change their addresses.

The move was welcome news at Elly Hannon’s coffee shop.

“I rarely use our address on anything because I’m a bit ashamed of it,” said Hannon. “I’m going to be so excited to say Nora Bernard’s name.”

Many in the coffee shop felt the same.

“I think it’s really nice to see that we’re in a community where things can change,” said Rachel Brunch.

Fellow patron Mollie Cronin said, “It better reflects the community that’s here and the beliefs of this community.”

It’s not the first time Cornwallis’ name has been removed -- a school, a ship and a church have all done the same over the past decade.

“To have true reconciliation, you need to have people that are committed, educated, learn and relearn as we move forward,” said Copage Gehue.

MacLeod says she thinks of her mother every day.

“She was so loved,” MacLeod said. “I know she’s with me.”

An official naming ceremony will be held with her family there, next fall.