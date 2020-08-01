HALIFAX -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the Trenton, N.S. area after police spent early Saturday morning searching for two suspects.

Just after midnight Saturday, New Glasgow police sent out a tweet asking residents in the Trenton area to lock their doors, and tobe aware of an ongoing search.

Fri July 31 11:56pm



Police asking for Trenton Residents lock doors and to be aware. Police are currently searching.



Main, High, Maple St areas



Call to report suspicious activity police are trying to locate 2 males who fled fr police.



Christopher McKay



Ronald Jamieson pic.twitter.com/yk9Ls28Xvi — New Glasgow Police (@NGRegPolice) August 1, 2020

According to a news release from police, the search began after officers responded to a home on Main Street in Trenton to arrest 33-year-old Christopher McKay, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole suspension. When police arrived, McKay, along with a second man, Ronald Jamieson, fled from the scene.

Multiple units were called in to assist with the search.

Just before 2 a.m., New Glasgow police sent another tweet stating Jamieson had been arrested on Main Street and is currently in police custody.

Alert UPDATE 1:55 am



New Glasgow Regional Police continue to ask Trenton residents to shelter in place lock doors and be vigilant. Police are trying to locate one male who fled from police.

One suspect RONALD JAMIESON that was accompanying Mckay is currently in police custody pic.twitter.com/pbEbktgaIy — New Glasgow Police (@NGRegPolice) August 1, 2020

An alert was also sent out to local residents in Pictou County advising of the ongoing search, and to keep their doors and windows locked.

McKay is described as a white man, 5'7'', 200 pounds, with short hair, and neck and face tattoos.

Police are still reminding residents in Pictou County to stay vigilant, and if they spot McKay, to call 911 and not confront him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.