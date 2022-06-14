Ship dismantling operation in Newfoundland taps into town's ironworking history

Not much remains of the rusted wreck of the Hamilton Banker, a Norwegian-built fishing vessel that sank in Newfoundland's Conception Bay in 2006. The vessel is being dismantled with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard as there's a concern it could leak fuel into the ocean, as shown in this undated handout image received June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Janet Kelly/Canadian Coast Guard Not much remains of the rusted wreck of the Hamilton Banker, a Norwegian-built fishing vessel that sank in Newfoundland's Conception Bay in 2006. The vessel is being dismantled with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard as there's a concern it could leak fuel into the ocean, as shown in this undated handout image received June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Janet Kelly/Canadian Coast Guard

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island