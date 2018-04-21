

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force says the incident occurred on Duke Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

People in the nieghbourhood reported that they heard three gun shots and witnessed a man assisting a victim.

Police say a man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital and he remains in the intensive care unit.

According to police, a male suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

Members of the Major Crime Unit say the investigation is ongoing.