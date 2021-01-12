HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s most trusted groundhog prognosticator will be turning to technology for his annual prediction on the arrival of spring this year.

As there are no public events for Groundhog Day at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park this year, Nova Scotians can watch on the park's website and on social media.

Shubenacadie Sam will emerge from his burrow with his spring forecast at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, becoming the first groundhog in North America to make his prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States

Folklore says winter will last for six more weeks if the groundhog sees its shadow, while it's an early sign of spring if there isn't a shadow.

"Groundhog Day celebrates the important role weather plays in our lives and culture," said Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Lands and Forestry. "With virtual celebrations, everyone can take part in the fun by following Shubenacadie Sam and the wildlife park on social media."

Since 1999, Shubenacadie Sam has predicted an early spring thirteen times and a long winter nine times.