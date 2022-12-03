Single-vehicle crash kills 33-year-old New Brunswick man

A 33-year-old Poodiac, N.B., man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferies Corner, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 111 on Thursday around 10:25 p.m.

Police say the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time, died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators believe the crash happened when the man lost control of the vehicle, rolled over several times and landed in a ditch.

A local fire department, paramedics and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. An RCMP collision reconstructionist is also helping with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.