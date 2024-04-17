SiRT investigating after man allegedly injured during arrest

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest on Saturday night.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force responded to a report of an intoxicated man at a business in the 100 block of Portland Street just before 11 p.m.

Police say the man was intoxicated and agitated when officers arrived at the scene and he was arrested for causing a disturbance in a public place.

The man was then taken to the Saint John Police detention facility.

According to police there was an altercation between the man and the arresting officers as he was being placed into a holding cell.

SiRT says the man became resistant and ended up on the ground and sustained a serious injury to his arm.

He was treated at the Saint John Regional Hospital and later released.

“The Saint John Police considers incidents involving the use of force serious and we continue to hold our members to the highest standard of accountability in this respect. We are confident that SiRT will conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation,” said Chief R.M. Bruce in a release from the Saint John Police Force.

The officers involved in the incident will remain on active duty pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the release.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

