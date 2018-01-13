

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says no charges are warranted after a 17-year-old girl fractured her ankle while being arrested on the Waycobah First Nation in August.

The Serious Incident Response Team says shortly before midnight on Aug. 23, Port Hawkesbury RCMP officers were called to a report of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a residence on the Waycobah First Nation. Police say the young woman was highly intoxicated and making suicidal threats.

SiRT says an officer found the female youth to be intoxicated, and while she was being escorted from the home, she allegedly ran from police.

The RCMP arrested the young woman shortly after and took her into custody.

She was placed in cells overnight and taken to hospital for a mental assessment the following day, when it was discovered she had a broken ankle.

The girl told investigators with SiRT she had been kicking the cell door and hurt her ankle that way, and acknowledged there was no police wrongdoing.

With files from the Canadian Press.