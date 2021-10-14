SIRT investigation leads to fraud charges against Bridgewater police officer

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says information received from the Bridgewater Police Service March 9 led to an investigation, which concluded Thursday with two charges of fraud against 40-year-old Const. Troy Vanderlinden.

