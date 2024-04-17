SiRT notified after man injured during arrest: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) after a man was injured during an arrest on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man at a business in the 100 block of Portland Street just before 11 p.m.

Police say the man was intoxicated and agitated when officers arrived at the scene and he was arrested for causing a disturbance in a public place.

The man was then taken to the Saint John Police detention facility.

According to police there was an altercation between the man and the arresting officers as he was being placed into a holding cell.

“The man sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the altercation,” said the Saint John Police Force in a news release.

He was treated at the Saint John Regional Hospital and later released.

“The Saint John Police considers incidents involving the use of force serious and we continue to hold our members to the highest standard of accountability in this respect. We are confident that SiRT will conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation,” said Chief R.M. Bruce in the release.

The officers involved in the incident will remain on active duty pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the release.

