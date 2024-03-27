SiRT says Halifax police officer did not commit criminal offence outside pub

ATLANTIC
    The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it has found no reasonable grounds to believe a Halifax Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with injuries a woman sustained during an arrest last year.

    According to a news release from SiRT, the woman attended a pub in Halifax on Oct. 24, 2023. SiRT says she was asked to leave due to her behaviour, and then had several confrontations with security officers at the pub.

    Police were flagged down by pub staff, and the woman was arrested. She was released the next morning and was later diagnosed with a fractured rib.

    SiRT says it was determined after the investigation the woman’s injuries were not sustained as a result of the officer’s use of force and no criminal charges were warranted.

