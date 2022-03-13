Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia

CANSO, N.S. -

A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.

In an interview Monday, Alana Lewis says her brother, 35-year-old Jeremy Hart of Windsor Junction, N.S., died at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after being found unresponsive by a rescue team.

Lewis said Hart had only joined the crew of the halibut fishing vessel Mucktown Girl last Thursday.

A Canadian Coast Guard spokeswoman said earlier a man wearing an immersion suit had spent close to five hours in the water before a helicopter rescue at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The coast guard has not elaborated on how the man ended up in the water during the transfer of the fishing boat's crew from a life-raft to a coast guard vessel at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The four other crew members were successfully rescued.

Coast guard spokeswoman Heidi MacDonald said in an interview Sunday that "a normal process will be followed" in investigating what occurred, adding the seas were extremely rough during the transfer.

"There were obviously very high winds and high seas of about eight metres at the time," she said.

The fishing boat had requested assistance because of engine problems early Saturday when it was more than 160 kilometres southeast of Canso, N.S.

An attempt by the coast guard vessel Jean Goodwill to tow the boat to Mulgrave, N.S., failed on Saturday night, leaving the Mucktown Girl adrift.

The crew boarded a life-raft as their vessel took on water the next morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.