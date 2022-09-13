Sister of N.B. murder victim told to remove recent photo of killer from social media

Brenda Davis posted a recent photo of Patrice Mailloux, the man who killed her sister, on Facebook last week, but was asked to take it down by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Mailloux breached the conditions of his day parole in Quebec on Sept. 1 and has been unlawfully at-large since. Laura Ann Davis, 16, was shot and killed by Mailloux at her family’s store on George Street in Moncton on Nov. 14, 1987.

Under the law, Correctional Service of Canada is allowed to share information about offenders with victims, but that information, according to the agency, including up to date photos, is classified and is shared for personal use only with registered victims.

Davis received an email from the Correctional Service of Canada last week that said in part:

"This information is classified as ‘protected’ and is shared with you for your personal use only as a registered victim, not for you to make available to the public by any means, including posting it on online via Facebook, Twitter, blogs, chat rooms, news groups, etc."

Davis thinks that's “ridiculous.”

"He is a violent criminal and there's nothing out there that shows that he's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant," said Davis. "So, if someone was to see him, how would they even know to call the police?"

Moncton lawyer and former politician Mike Murphy has known the Davis family for decades. He travelled to Montreal in 2009 when he was New Brunswick's attorney general to object Mailloux's first request for parole.

Murphy posted Mailloux's recent photo on his Twitter account over the weekend and says he has no intention of taking it down.

"Obviously, he's up to something because he's at large now. So, why in the name of God would the Correctional Services of Canada try to protect his privacy?” asked Murphy. "Really, it's ridiculous the position of corrections services, and they may ultimately be responsible if anything else happens out there, because, as I've said before, murderous psychopaths don't mellow with age.”

Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at Dalhousie Law School in Halifax, says his reaction to the request to take down Mailloux's photo was “something must be wrong.”

"If the person has murdered and is out free and they are trying to find him, surely distributing the picture would assist that and to deny that to a sister of the victim seems very hard line," said MacKay. "One would think if you're trying to track down a person who's presently at large you would definitely want the most recent photo and I think that it's important that be the case because I think there's been a fair lapse of time here and people change their appearance."

Brenda's late father, Ron, worked tirelessly to keep his daughter's killer from gaining his freedom and she is now following in his footsteps saying she won't stop.

"No, I'm not going to. Not until he's caught and put back behind bars where he belongs. Hopefully this time for good."