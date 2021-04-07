FREDERICTON -- Another person believed to have had a mysterious neurological syndrome in New Brunswick has died.

Health officials said Wednesday there have now been six deaths and 44 suspected cases of the mystery brain disease.

The first case dates to 2015 but wasn't identified until early 2020 when a cluster of cases was recognized.

Symptoms include rapidly progressing dementia, muscle spasms, atrophy and a host of other complications.

Health Department spokesman Bruce Macfarlane says while most cases have been identified in the northeast and southeast of the province, it's unknown if geography is linked to the disease.

Last month, a researcher with the Public Health Agency of Canada suggested a potential cause may be some kind of environmental exposure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.