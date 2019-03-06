

CTV Atlantic





Ice and snow on sidewalks is still a big problem in Halifax, almost two days after the second storm in 72 hours.

The municipality is supposed to clear the sidewalks but there's still a lot of work as of Wednesday afternoon and that’s raised some questions of legal liability if someone slips and falls.

Thanks to a flash freeze after the most recent storm that brought snow and then freezing rain, there is a seemingly never-ending post-storm cleanup.

Crews are knocking down massive snow-banks, especially in the crowded downtown area and neighborhoods are tricky to navigate.

“It's pretty dangerous, honestly, especially if you don't have the proper footwear,” said Halifax resident Michael Morris, whose patience is starting to wear thin. “I think they need to learn how to plow a little bit better on the sidewalks with them Bobcats.”

To be fair, progress is being made but it has been slow.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting an increase in slip and fall injuries.

Today doctors at this hospital reported 20 fractures, or broken bones, related to the icy conditions.

That raises the question: could there be legal fallout?

“The short answer to that is ‘yes,’” said retired Dalhousie law professor Wayne MacKay.

MacKay says if a sidewalk is not cleared properly, or to a reasonable standard, then “the person who is responsible for that is liable for the person that gets injured.”

If an injury were to happen on private property, MacKay says the owner would possibly have liability.

“If it's on the sidewalk, since they've now been cleared by the city for the last five years, they would have the primary responsibility.”

Halifax Regional Municipality spokeswoman Erin DiCarlo says staffing and resources have remained “largely the same” and crews have been working “non-stop.”

The nature of this most recent storm created a lot of ice and some perilous conditions.

DiCarlo also says the way sidewalks are constructed means they don't always drain properly, which means they can be more difficult to clear and that can add to the slippery conditions.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.