First week of July off to sunny start for the Maritimes

After a long weekend which had some periods of rain in the Maritimes, along with some severe thunderstorms in Sunday in New Brunswick, the start of this week is off to a sunny start.

High pressure moving through the northeastern U.S. influences our weather for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature a good deal of sunshine along with warm and muggy July weather. Both days will have widespread high temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties. Dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) will run in the low-to-mid teens which means some mugginess will be noticeable, but shouldn’t be overly stifling.

More sunshine and July warmth ahead for Wednesday in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Chance of late week showers

Thursday into Friday will see the arrival of a weak cold front from the west. The weather system will bring some increasing cloudiness and the possibility of widely scattered showers in the region. Despite some increased cloudiness and a chance of showers, both days could still have high temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties.

Hurricane Beryl update

Berly is the earliest Atlantic hurricane on record to reach category four and then category five strength (https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/hurricane-beryl-rips-through-open-waters-after-devastating-the-southeast-caribbean-1.6947849). Beryl remains a category five hurricane on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm at 260 km/h.

Beryl is forecast to be in the vicinity of Jamaica as a category four hurricane on Wednesday. Jamaica is under a Hurricane Warning. Along with the hazard posed by high wind parts of Jamaica could experience a storm surge of 1.5-to-2.5 metres. Heavy inland rain, as much as 100-to-250 mm, could create flash flooding and mudslides in both Jamaica as well as in southern areas of both Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

On Thursday Beryl will pass by the Cayman Islands, which are under a Hurricane Watch. On Friday Beryl may approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico as a category one hurricane.

Beryl is forecast to approach Jamaica as a very dangerous category four hurricane on Wednesday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)