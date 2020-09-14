HALIFAX -- A small aircraft made an emergency landing at the Moncton Airport early Monday morning.

Codiac RCMP say a call came in at 1 a.m. that a private plane was having issues with its landing gear.

Police say the small Cessna plane flew around the airport to burn some fuel off, before landing safely.

A spokesperson from the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport says because the plane is private, they are unable to say where it was from, or where it was going.