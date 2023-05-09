Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands

Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.

Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm of snowfall is expected in Inverness County — Mabou and north before the system moves out of the region in the late afternoon and early evening.

“Snow combined with strong northwest winds will give poor visibility in blowing snow over exposed areas,” the warning reads. “Conditions are forecast to improve this afternoon or evening as the snow ends and winds ease.”

The warning adds visibility may also be reduced suddenly at times in heavy snow.

POWER

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, about 300 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power due to the weather.

Accounting to the utility’s outage map, power is expected to be restored to customers in the Pleasant Bay and Capstick areas around 1 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says classes are cancelled Tuesday for schools North of Smokey.

Meanwhile, students at Pleasant Bay School were scheduled to dismiss early at 9:45 a.m. due to a power outage.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education also says bus route 130 to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy is cancelled due to road conditions.