Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands

Snow is pictured in Neils Harbour, N.S., on May 9, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Sandy Edwardson MacKinnon) Snow is pictured in Neils Harbour, N.S., on May 9, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Sandy Edwardson MacKinnon)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

IN HER OWN WORDS

IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer

Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.

Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions,' shortly after the Kremlin's forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • $1.8M local gift for veteran care in London

    As part of Tuesday's 15th Annual Breakfast of Champions event, it was announced that a $1.8-million gift from a London couple will fund "life-changing research at the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre."

  • A warm and sunny week for London

    Sunny days are ahead for the London region and will continue on into the weekend. According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, the forecast is looking great for being outdoors.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island