HALIFAX -- The second of three snowy weather systems will build into the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening. While rain mixes in along the Bay of Fundy coastline, New Brunswick, and in western areas of Nova Scotia, more snow is forecast for northern and eastern Nova Scotia, as well as parts of P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick.

A mix of snow and rain across the region Tuesday evening and overnight. Lighter snow and flurries for most of N.B., steadier snow for parts of P.E.I. as well as northern/eastern N.S.

The Wednesday morning commute will be snowy and slippery for P.E.I. and in Nova Scotia, along and east of a line from Greenwood to Lunenburg. That would include the HRM, North and Eastern Shore, as well as Cape Breton, including the CBRM. For these areas, there will be snow and slush down, amounting to 5-15 cm with snow still falling.

It will be a snowy and slippery morning commute for areas of P.E.I. and N.S. on Wednesday.

The last of that snow will clear Cape Breton by near noon on Wednesday, followed by a brief break through early Thursday morning. Then by 10 a.m. snow will once again be widespread across the Maritime region as the third system of the week arrives. That snow will then ease to areas of flurries between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, with some flurries continuing into Friday morning.

Do we call it the Maritime Hat-trick? A third snowy system will arrive Thursday morning bringing in an additional 5 to 20 cm of snow.

As far as snow totals go for the Thursday system, much of Nova Scotia can expect 10 to 20 cm, with some rain and ice pellets mixing in along the South Shore. Snow 5 to 15 cm for New Brunswick, with the higher amounts of 10 to 15 cm looking most likely for southern parts of the province. 5 to 10 cm looks most likely for Prince Edward Island.

Clearing is forecast Friday into Saturday, so we should finish the week with some sunshine. With that clearing comes the return of some colder February air so expect to have to dress warm and brace for a more typical winter chill as we get the weekend started.

Takeaways: