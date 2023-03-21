Soak up the sun: Dalhousie engineers build Atlantic Canada's 1st solar-powered car
Engineering students at Halifax’s Dalhousie University are getting ready to debut a solar car of their own design at an international competition.
The team has been working on a solar-powered electric vehicle prototype -- the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada -- ahead of the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix.
The annual track competition sees college and university teams from around the world race their solar-powered cars in closed circuit courses.
“We’re going to be racing it this June in Kansas and we’re really, really excited about it,” says Kate Arsenault, a member of Dalhousie’s solar car team.
“A lot is going into it right now. The base of our car is actually from Illinois State University, we purchased it from them, and we gutted the entire insides of it and are redoing everything that basically makes the car run.”
The Dalhousie team hopes to send a 15-member race crew to Kansas for the five-day event.
They’re currently fundraising for the trip, with a goal of $20,000.
The group says the funds will go towards registration, travel and other race-related costs.
The car they’ll be racing features several solar panels, which take energy from the sun and convert it into electricity.
“From there, it flows into (a) high-voltage box where we have four boxes that will take the solar energy and put it into our battery box,” says solar team motor lead, Noah Bugden.
“From there, the energy from the battery flows through the contactors, comes all the way … to the motor controller and then the motor itself. It’s what makes our car move.”
The team has grown from five members to more than 80 since it was founded in 2021.
The group is made of electrical, computer, mechanical, chemical, environmental, industrial engineering and computer science students at Dalhousie.
“Our team is amazing. We all put so much work and so much effort into it. Each person plays their own part,” Arsenault says.
“We really want to show people how powerful clean energy and clean transportation can be. We’re really passionate about climate solutions. The whole team is really interested in it. A lot of our target careers are going towards climate change and climate solutions.”
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's chief of staff Telford will testify about foreign interference: PMO
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has announced that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Special rapporteur Johnston's mandate released, here's what he's being tasked with
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be?
U.S. teacher shot by 6-year-old speaks out: 'It's changed me'
A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said it has changed her life and she has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.
Putin: China has peace plan for Ukraine when West is ready
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau hoodwinked everyone on climate change
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just released a new report and its alarming conclusions are a must-read for anyone who cares about what kind of planet we’re going to leave to our kids, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
Toronto
-
This city was just named the worst in Canada for bed bugs for the third straight year
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Three more candidates announce Toronto mayoral runs
Three more Toronto mayoral hopefuls have tossed their hats in the race for the city's top job this week.
-
Victim in Fairview Mall parking lot shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man
Police have identified the man killed in a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall Monday as a 21-year-old man from Toronto.
Calgary
-
'They've had years': Renewed calls to change name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
No sanctuary here: Animal rescue operation faces threat of closure after permit denied
A Wheatland County sanctuary that cares for abandoned and surrendered farm animals faces an uncertain future after having a permit application to keep operating denied.
-
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Montreal
-
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
-
Search continues for victims of Old Montreal fire; 6 remain missing
Rescuers have yet to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week. As of Tuesday morning, there were still six people missing. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday.
-
Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec's second mandate this afternoon. Girard broke with tradition on Monday — instead of buying new shoes ahead of the budget, he announced a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City community centre.
Edmonton
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers to be moved to funeral home today
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be moved to a funeral on Tuesday. A procession will take constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at noon.
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Spring on the calendar AND outside
The Spring Equinox was early Monday afternoon and so we're into our first full day of the new season today.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for transport truck involved in MR80 crash
Sudbury police are looking for a transport truck and its driver involved in Monday's crash on MR80, originally believed to be a single-vehicle collision.
-
This city was just named the worst in Canada for bed bugs for the third straight year
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in Utah on Tuesday morning in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.
London
-
Police identify third person wanted in weapons investigation
London police have identified the third person wanted in relation to a weapons investigation in the city earlier this month. Jamie Edward Muir, 39, has not been located and police say he is wanted in relation to occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | $1-million fire in Aylmer, 10 people displaced
At least 10 people are displaced after a century building in the heart of Aylmer was destroyed by fire Monday evening. The blaze broke out shortly after 8:30 pm on Talbot Street.
-
Planning committee wants debris from toppled historic barn removed by hand
An 81-year old property owner tells CTV News he’ll do the work himself without machinery, if that’s the method directed by city council. Three years after John McLeod demolished the historic barn on Halls Mill Road without a permit, a plan to remove the pile of wooden debris is taking shape.
Winnipeg
-
Two men who lost fingers crossing into Canada become Canadian citizens
Razak Iyal was given a warm embrace as he officially became a Canadian citizen, more than six years after nearly freezing to death walking across the Canada-United States border in Manitoba.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Federal government pledges $1.4 billion to revitalize Dwyer Hill Training Centre
The federal government will spend $1.4 billion to revitalize Ottawa's Dwyer Hill Training Centre, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.
-
Ottawa shoppers flock to Nordstrom as liquidation sale begins
Ottawa shoppers lined up outside the city's two Nordstrom locations Tuesday morning ahead of the start of a liquidation sale.
-
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police euthanize 3 coyotes that were 'acting strange'
Saskatoon police are urging caution after three coyotes were euthanized over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon fans spent over $200,000 at sold-out Blades game concession
SaskTel Centre staff are still recuperating from Sunday’s sold-out game between the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey: RCMP
One person was arrested in Surrey Monday after police say the speeding driver hit a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk, sending the victim to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Vancouver’s fire chief 'extremely frustrated' with daily fires on Downtown Eastside
After a large fire spread from tents to a shuttered theatre on the city’s Downtown Eastside, Vancouver’s fire chief told reporters she was “incredibly frustrated” that more isn’t being done to prevent daily fires breaking out in the area.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan First Nation comes to B.C. to talk about taking over child welfare
Leaders of a Saskatchewan First Nation are in Vancouver to launch plans to take over control of child welfare services for its members.
-
'It's toxic': Why some experts say new Experience Regina slogans go too far
Mixed reviews continue to roll in days after Experience Regina delivered new campaign slogans that lean into the double entendre of the capital city's name.
-
138 motorists in Sask. arrested and charged for impaired driving in January and February, RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP said themselves and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) arrested and charged 138 motorists around the province under the criminal code for impaired driving in January and February.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | West Shore RCMP say child pornography investigations on the rise
Mounties say child pornography investigations are on the rise in the western communities of Greater Victoria. The West Shore RCMP conducted 39 child pornography investigations in 2022, more than double the 19 cases investigated in 2021.
-
B.C. survivors and health professionals urge testing during National Colon Cancer Awareness month
Doctors, patients and advocates are uniting for a reminder to older British Columbians to request a free colon cancer screening test – as we mark National Colon Cancer Awareness month.
-
Langford considers ending artificial turf program on city boulevards
Langford city council will soon vote on whether to keep installing artificial turf along city boulevards, or go back to using sod.