Social advocate in Moncton, N.B., retiring from overdose prevention site

A woman who has dedicated her life to harm prevention and helping others is calling it a career.

For the past 28 years, Debby Warren has done everything she can to help the most vulnerable population in Moncton, N.B.

The executive director of Ensemble Greater Moncton, the province’s only overdose prevention site, is retiring.

On Tuesday, Warren took some time from her summer vacation to speak to CTV News about her time at Ensemble and working with individuals the harm reduction centre serves.

“I’m really going to miss that part and advocating for them. Trying to be their voice when they can’t be their own voice,” said Warren.

Originally Aids Moncton, Ensemble was established in 2018 and the clientele has changed over the years.

Their mandate is to reduce harm using a nonjudgmental approach that acknowledges drug use does exist.

“People have their thoughts on what addiction is. You know, pull up your bootstraps, just say no or hit rock bottom. Well, we know what rock bottom is, it’s death,” she said.

The 70-year-old said she felt like the timing was right to step away from a demanding job.

She said the biggest misconception about Ensemble is that they give out free drugs, which is not the case.

Ensemble Greater Moncton, New Brunswick's only overdose prevention site, is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)

The reality is they’re trying to minimize the risks associated with drug use.

“When you know how the people we work with are living, who wouldn’t want help?” said Warren.

Bridgette Donovan, Ensemble administrative support, has worked with Warren since 2007.

“She’s short, sassy and gets things done. She’s a real pleasure to work with. You learn a lot. She’s very dedicated to the community, to the clients. Moncton is very, very fortunate to have had her for so many years in this position,” said Donovan.

Ensemble peer worker, Keisha Daley, called Warren a sweet person who doesn’t judge.

“I was on drugs when I did get hired on and it helped me decrease my drug habit. It turned me into a different person,” said Daley. “A lot of people that are higher-ups, they’re kind of mean and grouchy. Her, she’s not. She’s sweet and talks to everybody.”

Overdoses at Ensemble and at the city’s homeless shelters are not uncommon.

Warren said they’re hard for her staff and other frontline workers to deal with.

“Everyone’s exhausted. Disheartened. Frustrated, because nothing is changing,” said Warren.

It’s hard for her and others to not to bring their work home sometimes.

Warren was particularly upset after the death of a homeless man in a public washroom at city hall in November of 2022.

The man had been turned away from shelters and Warren emailed the province and City of Moncton to try and find a bed for the man after being told the shelters were full.

"We work so hard to keep people from dying of an overdose, only to have them turned away from services at risk of hypothermia from sleeping outdoors," Warren wrote in her email.

While her age is the main factor in her decision, Warren said she’s also tired of fighting a “cumbersome” system.

“I’m getting tired of fighting with the system. I really am,” she said.

She believes society needs to get over the stigma of illegal drug use.

Alcohol and cannabis are regulated and sold by the province, people know they’re getting a safe supply, she said.

“People who understand harm reduction and the principles of harm reduction understand that we’re reaching out to support individuals,” said Warren. “I can’t cure anybody. I can’t make anyone do anything. I can just be there to try and use my voice and experience to help to move the needle so that the system can better support them. “

Warren’s advice to her successor is to truly believe in advocating for those in need in a respectful, but firm and sometimes loud manner.

Her last day is scheduled to be Dec. 31, but she says she’ll start her retirement early if her replacement can be found before then.

