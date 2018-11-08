

CTV Atlantic





Many Cannabis NB stores were open for business Thursday, after 12 of them were forced to close earlier this week when they ran out of product.

Some stores across remain closed, however, and customers who rely on daily access are not impressed.

“I mean they've had, what, a year-and-a-half to decide what they're gonna do?” said Steven Gaines.

Both locations in Saint John were still closed Thursday.

Customers say the whole point of why they shop in store is to speed up the process.

“I'm a medicinal user,” Gaines said. “So, if I’m coming to get marijuana here, it’s because I have to wait a certain amount of time in order to receive mine at home.”

Amy Bennett uses cannabis to help with the pain of her arthritis. She says it's disappointing that in less than a month Cannabis NB is already unreliable.

“A lot of people use that for pain and they're going without it now because they don't have it,” Bennett said. “They come here thinking they're getting their medicine and now it's gone.”

In a statement to CTV, a Cannabis NB spokesperson said in part:

“In planning for the launch, Cannabis NB had ordered a full portfolio of products to stock stores for several weeks. Unfortunately, due to unexpected last-minute supply and other issues by the licensed producers, Cannabis NB only received approximately 20 to 30 per cent of its shipment for the launch date.”

One Cannabis NB guides in Moncton said he expects many more closures in the near future because the supply just isn't meeting the demand.

Cannabis NB says they have multiple shipments anticipated for this week. They expect things to normalize eventually, but say demand is consistent and supply is a challenge.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.