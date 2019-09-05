Some events cancelled, rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian
Strong wind from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees while whisking up water from the surface of a canal in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 3:57PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:30AM ADT
A number of events in the Maritimes this weekend are being cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian:
- The annual Fishers’ Memorial Service that was planned for this Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lunenburg has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.
- The Household Special waste depot at the Bayer’s Lake facility and the mobile Household Special Waste event at Oyster Pond Academy scheduled for Sept. 7 will both be cancelled.
- Waverley Gold Rush Days - All events on Saturday are cancelled. The pancake breakfast, treasure hunt, and youth race that were slated for Sunday morning are all cancelled.
- Italian Weekend in Halifax is postponed to September 13 -15.
- The Big Jump Swim in Halifax has been cancelled.
- The Multicultural Fusion Festival in New Glasgow, N.S., is cancelled.
- The Colchester Highland Games scheduled for Saturday in Bible Hill, N.S., have been cancelled.
- The Korean Cultural Event at Dalhousie University will be postponed until a later date.
- The Kidney Walks in Port Hawkesbury, Sydney and Halifax will be postponed until a later date.
- The province of Nova Scotia has announced that it will close all provincial campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks, and the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park, at dusk on Friday because of severe weather conditions expected from Hurricane Dorian.
The following Atlantic University Sport events will be affected by the storm:
FOOTBALL:
- Acadia at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.
- Bishop’s at Saint Mary’s (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in Halifax, N.S.
SOCCER:
- UPEI at St. FX (originally scheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in Antigonish, N.S.
- UNB at Cape Breton (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. in Sydney, N.S.
RUGBY:
- StFX at UPEI (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
- Saint Mary’s at Acadia (originally scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.) - TBD
CROSS COUNTRY:
- The Dalhousie/Saint Mary’s Invitational cross-country meet (originally scheduled for Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, N.S.) has been cancelled.