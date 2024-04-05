Some HRM vehicles now mounted with cameras to curb illegal parking
A modern tool to enforce parking tickets is coming to the Halifax Regional Municipality.
“It allows us too much, more efficiently, check the license plate of a parked vehicle,” said HRM senior parking advisor Jeff Nephew.
If parked illegally, a photo of the actual car and license plate, with location, will be sent to HRM compliance officers.
“And they will come out and investigate and write a ticket required,” said Nephew.
If the vehicle owner moves the car before the ticket is issued?
“Nothing happens then, no ticket.”
According to legal expert Wayne MacKay, taking the human element out of ticketing raises privacy concerns, especially when it comes to the actual photos.
“Technology has made a lot of things better in the world, but not everything,” said MacKay. “One of the questions is, what is done with that?”
Nephew said the new program will feature security protocols to protect privacy.
“It doesn’t recognize faces, it doesn’t recognize people walking by,” added Nephew.
Cole Harbour resident Jim Ward said, 21st century technology doesn't make him nervous, but he does feel like “big brother” is sometimes watching.
“He has been and will be,” said Ward.
Driving school instructor Nomi Zafar would like to see this program expanded, and used as a police tool to capture photos of vehicles that are unsafe, or are not registered.
“It would be good for safety for me, and other people,” said Zafar.
But Nephew said that will not happen. These cameras, mounted on two HRM vehicles, will only be used for parking when this new program begins in June.
