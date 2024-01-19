Some N.S. homeowners living in flood zones had property assessments increased
Residents who are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods that struck Union Street in Bedford, N.S., on July 21, 2023 received notice this week that their property assessments went up.
Grayling Cornelius received his assessment in the mail on Thursday. He said the capped value increased from $7000 to $8000.
“The assessed value increased by $40,000,” says Cornelius.
Part of his house after the July floods is not liveable and Cornelius said selling it would be difficult. He is also expecting to pay up to 3.2 per cent more on property tax. While he knew the assessment was coming, he did not expect to see an increase.
He feels defeated.
“I could sit down and cry right now but I don’t see the point in it. You know, crying over spilled milk. I’ve been flooded twice (and) it’s going to happen again unless the province or federal can help us on Union Street,” he says.
Since the floods, Cornelius has been trying to rebuild. He already put $60,000 into insulating the basement after having to rip apart the walls because they were covered in mold and mildew. He only has another $30,000 left but it is still not enough to complete half the job.
Grayling Cornelius reads his property assessment on Jan. 19, 2024.
Out of the $60,000 he put into the fixtures, his insurance covered $50,000. Cornelius has not received any money from the disaster relief fund yet.
“I’m not a contractor. It’s not real easy for me to do it myself, and I don’t know if I really should redo this basement,” he said. “I know that, without the province buying the homes, I’m going to be in the same boat as most 10 years down the road because that’s the way it’s been about every 10 years,” said Cornelius.
Since receiving his property assessment, Cornelius has made several phone calls to Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) about the impacts this will have on his property tax. He said he was told it would be increasing by 3.2 per cent.
“There’s two things sure in life — death and taxes. I’m going to have to pay taxes regardless but to pay more taxes and less living space and the fear of always having less living space in my home just rubs me the wrong way,” he said.
Before the floods, Cornelius lived in his basement unit, while his son lived on the upper floor. Now he shares the upper floor with his son.
Last week the Halifax’s municipality met with the representatives from PVSC about assessments. City council said they were assured residents on Union Street would not see an increase.
“My understanding is those areas would be reassessed based on the damage based on what happened and whether they are occupiable,” said area councillor Tim Outhit.
However, some property owners are seeing up to a $100,000 dollar increase on their homes.
“Homes in this neighbourhood that haven’t been able to be used — and they’re in a dangerous flood zone — have jumped $80 to $100,000 in assessments in some cases is simply ridiculous,” said Outhit.
Cornelius’s premium for his insurance has increased, while his coverage has decreased. All of it is financially crippling, he says.
“If the province and federal government can’t help us on Union Street, I don’t see any way out of it. Unless I take a loss, sell the house to anybody that wants to spend the money to raise it above floodwaters. And I have no idea what that would cost, but I know it’s more than I can afford.”
CTV News reached out to the province about the assessments but they declined an interview and suggested homeowners contact PVSC.
CTV also reached out to PVSC. When asked to speak with us they said, “At this time, we are simply encouraging property owners to contact us directly if they have questions regarding their assessment or new information that we should take into account.”
Cornelius says he hopes the province helps the people living in the flood zone.
“I’ve heard nothing from the province. I didn’t expect to but I hope they’ll do (the right thing). But hope… you know, how far can that go?”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Indignant Donald Trump pouts and rips civil fraud lawsuit in newly released deposition video
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
'Fire can kill us long after it's been put out': Recognizing inaugural Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Firefighters obviously have dangerous jobs but the immediate risk of running into burning buildings isn't the biggest threat. For the first time, there is a month dedicated to highlighting what is: cancer.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Below seasonal weekend with a warm-up on the horizon
We are gradually getting warmer and warmer in Calgary, even though it may not feel like it.
Montreal
-
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
-
Critics call for review of Alberta Energy Regulator over withheld liability study
Critics are calling for a public inquiry into the actions of the Alberta Energy Regulator, after documents surfaced suggesting the agency downplayed the industry's environmental liabilities and withheld information on those costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
London
-
Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.
-
New advice for Londoners about green bins based on lessons learned this week
Frigid temperatures posed a challenge for the first week of green bin organic waste collection in London, Ont., but city officials remain positive about the progress made.
-
An employee has died at the new Amazon facility outside London
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a person died at the Amazon Warehouse in Talbotville. According the MOL, its office was notified of the incident on Jan. 15 after a worker was found unresponsive at their workstation.
Winnipeg
-
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
Ottawa
-
Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre
The City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.
-
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
-
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.
Vancouver
-
Frozen lakes and ponds not safe for skating, park board warns
Lacing up the skates and heading onto a frozen pond may be a beloved Canadian pastime, but officials are warning the public it's not cold enough to do so safely in Vancouver.
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
-
Surrey Police Service not reaching goal of 45 recruits per year, deputy chief says
The Surrey Police Service says it hasn’t hired enough new recruits through the Justice Institute of British Columbia.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. trawlers dump thousands of salmon, depleting orcas' food source, wildlife group says
A British Columbia wildlife protection group says chinook salmon that form the key diet for endangered orcas are being caught in their thousands by trawlers, only to be dumped or turned into compost.
-
Friends realize free-diving dream of swimming under frozen ocean in Brentwood Bay
Murrin Bewick beams as she walks down the icy dock towards a frozen ocean, preparing to realize a diving dream, after receiving a message from a far-from-fair-weather friend.
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.