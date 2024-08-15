Southwest Nova Scotia celebrates National Acadian Day

A major celebration was underway in southwest Nova Scotia on Thursday, with tens-of-thousands of people from all over the world gathering for "The Congres Mondial."

It's the first time in 20 years the annual festival is taking place in the province.

The Acadian anthem kicked-off the National Acadian Day celebrations in Church Point this morning, followed by a performances by La Baie En Joie.

“It’s really an honour to be participating and just representing l’Acadie everywhere throughout the world,” said Monette Boudreau with the performers. “The girls have been dancing in France, for the Pope, for the queen, in Louisiana and across Canada.”

Anne Marie Comeau founded the group 45 years ago, and they've been going strong ever since.

“You know, sometimes like especially today, I had tears in my eyes, they were so darn good,” said Comeau.

“These events are a part of the Congres Mondial Acadian, a celebration of culture that draws thousands of people from around the world. All descending on southwest Nova Scotia,” she adds.

Prime Minister Trudeau even made an appearance, holding a meet-and-greet at Ste. Anne-du-Ruisseau, and another in Yarmouth

Donna Bourque-Misthos made the trip from Texas for the celebrations. Her relatives were deported to France in 1755, they then made their way to Louisiana 20 years later. She's never been to Nova Scotia, but she says she's feeling right at home.

“The Congres is a time for local people to show pride in their heritage too,” she said. “I’m proud to be Acadian.”

The Congres Mondial Acadian wraps up on Sunday but not before a weekend filled with music, dancing and celebrating all things Acadian.

