Special ceremony held to honour No. 2 Construction Battalion
Bravery and service of the No. 2 Construction Battalion was honoured Tuesday in Pictou, N.S.
The special ceremony was held at the Pictou Warf where the federal government unveiled a commemorative plaque to recognize the battalion's national significance.
Beginning in 1916, the all Black battalion had to fight racism in order to contribute to the war effort.
Lindsey Ruck, a descendant and author, says she hopes the monument will allow others to understand and learn more about their sacrifices.
"It will remind us that the No. 2 Construction Battalion is not Black history, it is Canadian history. It is our collective history. And the men of the No. 2 are proud Canadian soldiers. They fought for the right to fight and everyone gathered here today is a sign that those efforts were not in vain," said Ruck.
On Saturday, the descendants of the No. 2 Construction Battalion will receive an apology from the federal government for the racial discrimination their relatives received.
