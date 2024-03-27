Special weather statements, rainfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes

Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia

Special weather statements are in effect across western Nova Scotia.

The statement says 40-to-60 mm of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday, though there may be up to 80 mm in the heaviest downpours.

“Rainfall rates of 15 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. Do not drive through floodwaters. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down and turn on headlights. Rainfall warnings may be required,” the statement reads.

A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence in Cape Breton.

Southeasterly winds up to 100 km/h are expected Wednesday.

“Very strong winds may push your vehicle around especially on roads through mountain passes and along deep valleys,” the warning says. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, special weather statements are in place across the northern parts of the province.

Environment Canada says 50-to-80 mm of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday evening and the rainfall rate may exceed 10 mm per hour at times.

“Do not drive through flooded streets or parking lots,” the statement says. “Rainfall warnings may be required.”

In the past, similar storms have caused hazardous driving conditions from water pooling on roadways, according to Environment Canada.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for central and southern parts of New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says 100 mm or more of rainfall is possible by Friday evening, with rainfall rates of 10 mm per hour over some locations.

Similar storms in the past have caused:

localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas

the overflowing of creeks and rivers

road shoulder erosion and washouts

delays and interruptions to transportation networks

scattered utility outages

delays or cancellations of ferry services

Environment Canada says the rain will change to snow Friday night or Saturday morning and, with the combination of rain and mild temperatures, considerable snowmelt is expected.