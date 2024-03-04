Speed limits to be reduced in two Halifax neighbourhoods

The Halifax Regional Municipality will begin work this week to reduce the speed limit in two residential areas in the city.

The speed limit will be reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h in the following neighbourhoods:

Northern Peninsular Halifax, bounded by the MacKay Ramp, Novalea Drive, Lady Hammond Road, and Duffus Street

Armcrescent, bounded by Chebucto Road, Connaught Avenue, and Quinpool Road

In a Monday news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, the city says the speed reductions are part of an initiative to try and improve road safety.

“Road safety is key to ensuring safe communities with thriving, accessible mobility options for all ages and abilities,” said Ryan Nearing, the municipality’s public affairs advisor, in the release.

The city says studies have shown reducing speed limits from 50km/h to 40km/h increases the survival rate for pedestrians by 40 per cent.

According to the release, the speed limit reduction is being implemented “following provincial approval based on available data and an assessment of roadway characteristics that meet their qualifications.”

In Nova Scotia, the Motor Vehicle Act legislates speed limits on public roads to default at a speed limit of 50km/h, but municipalities are allowed to request lower posted speed limits if they are accompanied by documents that include current roadway characteristics and operating speeds.

