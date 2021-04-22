HALIFAX -- An old church in Dartmouth, N.S., that dates back to 1817, has some fascinating history buried beneath its foundation.

Located in the heart of downtown Dartmouth, one of the most fascinating chapters in Christ Church’s history centers around Mather Desbrisey. He was the third rector, serving from 1826 to 1834.

Desbrisey spent most non-Sundays visiting parishioners and sick people, tending to his flock.

"He did it on horseback of course at that time,” says Janice Silver, chair of the historical committee at Christ Church.

But in February of 1830, tragedy struck.

"He fell off his horse and landed somewhere for a while in the snow. Between his injuries and the fever that developed, he died three weeks later,” Silver says.

He was only 31-years-old.

Desbrisey's mother, who donated a memorial plaque, quickly let it be known that her beloved son had one dying wish.

"He wanted to be buried underneath the church,” Silver said. “So at the time, he was buried underneath where the altar was at that point."

Christ church has been renovated several times since then and the altar has been moved.

Silver says where he's buried is just a few feet below the floorboards.

"It's a difficult place to get to because it's only a small crawlspace," Silver says.

It's most likely an unmarked grave, but the historical committee assumes he’s still here.

Rev. Kyle Wagner says the best part of Christ Church is the two hundred year tradition of maintaining a deep connection to the local community.

"There are a lot of good people who have come through these doors,” Wagner says.

Every time he delivers his Sunday sermon, he's mindful of an unseen presence, comforted knowing he is not alone.

"One Rector is here underneath us all of the time,” Wagner says.

It begs the question, could it be possible this church is, in any way, haunted by the spirit of its long lost reverend?

"We certainly have stories over the years that we have had footsteps unexplained here," Silver says.

Silver can't say for sure that the church is haunted, but she admits the speculation adds to what is already a good story.