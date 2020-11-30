HALIFAX -- A man and woman, both 26 years old and from Springhill, N.S., have been charged with drug trafficking and other offences following a traffic stop and drug seizure near Amherst last week.

Cumberland RCMP say they stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 104 near Amherst on the evening of Nov. 26.

Police say they discovered large quantity of methamphetamine tablets, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone, cash and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

A man and woman were arrested without incident.

Jordan Michael Ruddick, 26, of Springhill was released by the court on conditions and scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on December 7, facing the following charges:

Two counts of ossession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Four counts of Fail to Comply with a Recognizance Order

Katelyn Linda Clark, 26, of Springhill was released from custody on conditions and scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on January 18, 2021 to face the following charges:

Two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

The investigation is ongoing.