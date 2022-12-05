'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax Police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing

Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a disturbing incident in the city Friday evening.

A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed outside a downtown restaurant.

Joe Bellefontaine identifies the victim as his son, 56-year-old Steve Bellefontaine.

Joe got the news in a frantic phone message from the younger man's fiancé.

"And when I called her, she told me that my son was stabbed multiple times by a stranger," said Joe.

The family says the incident was completely random.

The nightmare-scenario played out in the heart of downtown Halifax Friday evening.

Steve Bellefontaine told his dad he was having a drink at a restaurant near his home.

A couple had stepped outside for a smoke, he said, and when they returned, the man's face was bloody.

They said they'd been attacked by another man outside.

Steve Bellefontaine went out to investigate, and the man turned on him.

"A total stranger came right out of the clear blue, stabbed him multiple times, especially in the lower part of his stomach, and really caused serious damage," said Joe.

Steve Bellefontaine also suffered cuts to his head and defensive wounds on his arms.

He's had two surgeries so far, the latest Sunday night.

"We wouldn't be able to speculate on the motivations of the individual at this point," said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod.

However, police do have a description of who they're looking for.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s, about five-foot-ten with a thin build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white writing, black and grey pants, and red boots.

Even now, as he runs back and forth between his home and the hospital, Joe offers this prognosis.

"He's pretty strong. He's like me, he's fairly strong, which is good. Good, positive attitude. But he's got to be careful and he's got to rest for quite a bit more time," said Joe.

Joe Bellefontaine, 80, is also expressing concern about the apparent randomness of the incident.

"So, 8:30 in the evening, you hope it's fairly safe," he said. "It ain't."

Anyone with information on the suspect, the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477, submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.