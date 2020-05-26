HUNTINGTON, N.S. -- Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Huntington, N.S., reopened on May 3, after closing their gates in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It is kind of busy right now, but it's not as busy as I thought it would be, so you can tell people are still a little worried about getting out and about,” says staff member Jamie Rose.

Despite a slow start, staff say the number of visitors continues to climb daily.

Summer student Katherine MacIntrye says the park provides an interesting perspective into how the animals behave.

“I really love feeding them and playing around,” says MacIntrye.

While the experience with the animals is similar to pre-pandemic times, the staff have taken extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We have the walking trail all blocked off with tape, so you can only walk in one direction, you can't go both ways anymore,” says Rose.

“The petting zoo, the barn is locked up, but the animals are outside so people can see them. We only have one public bathroom open, so we can keep up with the cleaning.”

Rose says the staff is happy to be serving the public again.

“Without having business here, then we can't afford to feed the animals, because that's where we get our money to care for animals. Some of them do need vet checks and regular needles and flea treatments. So having the public back in the park helps quite a bit,” says Rose.