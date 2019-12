Starr’s Whipped Shortbread

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup shortening

Cream well

Add

1/2 cup icing sugar

1/4 cup corn starch

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cup flour

Whip until like whipped cream

Bake at 325 for 6 minutes

Remove from oven and add a piece of cherry

Bake for 5 minutes more

Cool on cookie sheet