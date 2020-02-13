Here is an official statement from the company regarding the Atlantic Salmon Federation's recent announcement:

Atlantic Gold appreciates the efforts of the Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF) and it's associated partners to build and maintain salmon stocks in Nova Scotia and we share the goal of creating positive conditions for salmon and all aquatic life to thrive. Our company's top priorities are to operate in a safe and environmentally responsible manner that mitigates impacts on the surrounding environment. In the weeks ahead, representatives from Atlantic Gold will review the information and concerns presented by the ASF and will continue our constructive dialogue.

The proposed Cochrane Hill Gold Mine is currently part of a harmonized federal/provincial environmental assessment process. The protection of fisheries falls to the federal government as part of this process and any potential impacts on salmon stocks will need to be understood and mitigated in order to receive approvals.

It is important to point out that Federal Fisheries and Oceans dictates that water leaving any mine site is clean, strictly monitored, tested and regulated. Atlantic Gold’s current mine in Moose River has operated next to Scraggy Lake and the Ship Harbour/Long Lake Wilderness Protected Area for more than two years. All testing indicates that water and aquatic life in these areas have not been negatively impacted by our operations.

In 2018, Atlantic Gold spent more than $21 million to ensure the environment around our Moose River operations were protected. We will continue to give environmental protections top priority should we receive approvals to operate at future locations.